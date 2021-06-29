Canucks finalize agreement with city of Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks and the City of Abbotsford have reached a partnership agreement and officially confirmed today that the club’s American Hockey League affiliate will relocate to Abbotsford, B.C., to start the 2021-22 season.

“On behalf of Council and the residents of Abbotsford, I’m pleased to officially welcome the Vancouver Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate team to Abbotsford,” said Mayor Henry Braun, City of Abbotsford. “This new partnership fosters strong ongoing community connections and economic benefits for years to come. We’re grateful to Francesco, the Aquilini family and the Canucks for their work in making this agreement a reality and for helping to solidify Abbotsford as a leader for events, entertainment and sport in the Fraser Valley.”

“We’re thrilled to finalize our partnership with the City of Abbotsford and can’t wait to bring the AHL and our Canucks prospects home to the Fraser Valley,” said Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “Thank you to Mayor Braun and his staff for their collaboration and commitment. Our partnership will have a positive impact in the local community, and we look forward to building important local relationships with fans in the weeks and months ahead.”

“The American Hockey League is looking forward to returning to Abbotsford this fall,” said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. “With the Fraser Valley’s location in the heart of Vancouver Canucks country and with the Canucks’ commitment to the region, we have confidence that the partnership between the club and the City of Abbotsford will be a successful one.”

The Canucks and the City of Abbotsford launched a ticket drive inviting fans to get to the front of the line for the 2021-22 season with a $25 deposit and priority access to tickets at Canucks.com/AHL. Thousands of fans have already made their deposit for tickets next season and have signed up to receive the latest insider information about the Canucks AHL affiliate.

Information about ticket prices, schedule, team name, logo, and other details will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can sign up for the latest information at Canucks.com/AHL.

The AHL team will play at the Abbotsford Centre and will play in the AHL’s Pacific Division. Other teams in the division include the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles), Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona), Colorado Eagles (Colorado), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose), Stockton Heat (Calgary), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas) and Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton). Palm Springs (Seattle) joins the league in 2022-23.