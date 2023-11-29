Clune joins Marlies’ coaching staff

The Toronto Marlies have announced that Rich Clune will join the club’s coaching staff for the remainder of the 2023-24 season as an assistant coach. He joins head coach John Gruden and assistant coach Michael Dyck as assistant Eric Wellwood remains on medical leave from the club.

The former Marlies captain has served on the Toronto Maple Leafs staff as a player development coach since announcing his retirement from his playing career in August 2022.

Clune recorded 25 goals and 34 assists in 256 regular-season games over seven seasons with the Marlies. He also recorded five points in 20 playoff contests, capturing the Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

The Toronto native played a total 593 games over his AHL career with the Marlies, the Milwaukee Admirals, the Manchester Monarchs and the Iowa Stars, recording 57 goals and 94 assists for 151 points.

Originally a third-round choice by Dallas in the 2005 NHL Draft, Clune also appeared in 139 games in the NHL with Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto, recording seven goals and 15 assists.