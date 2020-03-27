AHL suspends play due to COVID-19 Details
Colorado re-signs MacDonald for two years

by AHL PR
Photo: Andy Nietupski

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 campaign.

MacDonald leads all AHL defensemen with 16 goals and ranks fourth with 42 points in 56 games with the Colorado Eagles this season.

In 238 career AHL games with Colorado, the Springfield Thunderbirds, Binghamton, Albany and the Springfield Falcons, MacDonald has recorded 58 goals and 106 assists for 164 points. He was a First Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18.

Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with Florida on June 29, 2019, MacDonald made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2018-19 and recorded one goal in two games.

