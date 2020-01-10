Comets acquire Stevens from Bridgeport

The Utica Comets have acquired forward John Stevens from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in exchange for future considerations.

Stevens, 25, has skated in 16 games with the Sound Tigers this season, registering three goals and two assists for five points. In 117 career AHL games with Bridgeport, the Sea Isle City, N.J., native has posted 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points.

A third-year pro out of Northeastern University, Stevens is the son of Dallas Stars assistant coach and AHL Hall of Famer John Stevens.