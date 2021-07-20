Comets sign Laberge, Schmelzer

The Utica Comets have signed forwards Samuel Laberge and Ryan Schmelzer to American Hockey League contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Laberge, 24, enters his fifth pro season after skating with Allen (ECHL) in 2020-21. He has skated in 97 regular-season AHL contests with the Texas Stars, totaling eight goals and 14 assists. He also has three points in 12 postseason games, including a double-overtime goal during the Stars’ first-round series vs. Ontario in 2018.

Schmelzer, 27, enters his fourth pro campaign, all in the New Jersey Devils organization. He notched two goals and five assists in 15 games with Binghamton last season, and has totaled 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points in 133 career AHL outings.