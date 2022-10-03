News

Comets sign Senyshyn to AHL deal

by AHL PR
Photo: André Ringuette/Freestyle Photography

The Utica Comets have signed forward Zach Senyshyn to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Senyshyn, 25, skated in 67 AHL games between Providence and Belleville last season, scoring a career-high 19 goals and adding 15 assists for 34 points. He had been in New Jersey Devils training camp on a tryout.

A sixth-year pro, Senyshyn has totaled 59 goals and 54 assists for 113 points in 259 career AHL games with the Bruins and Seantors. He was originally a first-round choice (15th overall) by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft and has collected one goal and two assists in 16 career NHL games with Boston and Ottawa.

