Condors’ Malone announces retirement

Bakersfield Condors captain Brad Malone has announced that he will retire from professional hockey following the conclusion of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Malone, who has been with Bakersfield since 2017, is the longest-serving captain in Condors history.

“It has been a 20-year journey since I left home, and this is the only place I’ve called home since leaving,” Malone said. “I’m most proud of the relationships we’ve made here with close friends and the culture we’ve created on and off the ice. I’m thankful for my family, staff, teammates and everyone I was able to learn from that came before me. I’m not a leader who leads by himself and I’m proud of our team success and looking forward to a long postseason run.”

In seven seasons with the Condors, including the last four as captain, Malone has played 315 games, most in the organization’s AHL era. He has also played 26 games with the Edmonton Oilers, as well as two Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Malone has played 551 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, Chicago, Hershey and Lake Erie, totaling 104 goals and 186 assists for 290 points. Originally a fourth-round pick by Colorado in the 2007 NHL Draft, Malone has also skated in 217 National Hockey League contests, recording 14 goals and 18 assists with Edmonton, Carolina and Colorado.