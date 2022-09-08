Condors sign Bailey to one-year deal

The Bakersfield Condors have signed winger Justin Bailey to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Bailey joins the Condors after three seasons in the Vancouver Canucks organization. In 2021-22, he notched 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points in 30 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks, while also appearing in 14 NHL contests with Vancouver.

Over seven pro seasons, Bailey has played 296 games in the AHL with Abbotsford, Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, and has tallied 111 goals and 87 assists for 198 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2017.

Originally a second-round choice by Buffalo in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bailey has skated in 82 NHL games with Buffalo, Philadelphia and Vancouver, totaling five goals and four assists.