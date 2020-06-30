Coyotes re-sign Mayo to one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Mayo, 23, notched four goals and eight assists in 58 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2019-20, his fourth pro season. He also posted a plus-24 rating, tying him for fifth in the league in plus/minus.

A native of Victoria, B.C., Mayo has appeared in 221 career AHL games with Tucson and Springfield, totaling 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.