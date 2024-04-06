Crunch first to grab playoff spot in North

The Syracuse Crunch are the first team from the North Division to clinch a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Crunch secured their postseason spot thanks to the Utica Comets’ 5-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday afternoon. They will play in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive tournament, and the eighth time in 10 tries as the top affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Crunch reached the Calder Cup Finals in 2013 and 2017.

Syracuse will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.