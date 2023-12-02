Crunch players Shave for Change for cancer research

AHL On The Beat

Shave for Change is a fundraising initiative created by the Syracuse Crunch players to help support the team’s Change for Change program and raise funds for cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center. What began as a fundraising program during the month of November has been extended until the team reaches their goal of $10,000.

To promote Shave for Change, Felix Robert, Daniel Walcott and Shawn Element shaved their heads following the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 24.

Change for Change is a fundraising program created by Crunch players that was inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center and help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, visit www.syracusecrunch.com/change.