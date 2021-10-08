Devils ink Gauthier to one-year contract

The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gauthier had been in Devils training camp on a tryout.

Gauthier, 26, recorded two goals and five assists in 18 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners last season. He also skated in two NHL contests with the Arizona Coyotes.

Gauthier has skated in 177 regular-season AHL games with Toronto and Tucson, notching 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points. He has added three goals and nine assists in 36 postseason games, and won a Calder Cup with the Marlies in 2018.

In 170 NHL contests over parts of six seasons with Arizona and Toronto, Gauthier has recorded 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points. He was originally a first-round pick (21st overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Draft.