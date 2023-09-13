Devils sign goaltender Kinkaid

The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kinkaid, who had signed an AHL deal with the Chicago Wolves on July 14, made 27 appearances in the AHL with Providence and Colorado last season, going 12-10-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout. He also played two games in the NHL, one with Boston and one with Colorado.

Entering his 13th pro season, Kinkaid returns to the Devils organization, where he spent the eight years of his career after originally signing out of Union College on Apr. 18, 2011. He has appeared in 226 games in the AHL with Providence, Colorado, Hartford, Laval, Charlotte and Albany, posting a record of 108-84-27 with a 2.72 GAA, a .907 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

In 169 NHL outings with Colorado, Boston, the N.Y. Rangers, Montreal and New Jersey, Kinkaid has a record of 70-58-21 with a 2.91 GAA, a .905 save percentage and eight shutouts.