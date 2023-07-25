DiCasmirro joins Condors as assistant coach

The Bakersfield Condors have added Nate DiCasmirro as an assistant coach with the AHL club.

DiCasmirro returns to the Edmonton Oilers organization after two seasons as an assistant with the AHL’s Iowa Wild. The native of Burnsville, Minn., began his 17-year playing career with three seasons skating for Edmonton’s AHL affiliates in Hamilton (2002-03), Toronto (2003-04) and Edmonton (2004-05), including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals as a rookie in 2003.

DiCasmirro, 44, also played for Grand Rapids, Providence, San Antonio and Syracuse, appearing in a total of 401 regular-season AHL games and 70 more in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He also competed in several European leagues in Italy, Sweden, Austria, Slovenia and England, and was a member of the Italian national team.

DiCasmirro joins assistant coach Keith McCambridge, goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue and video coordinator Kris Horn on the staff of head coach Colin Chaulk.