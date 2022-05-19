Division finals open Saturday

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2022 Calder Cup championship. Division final winners will advance to the best-of-seven conference finals, followed by the best-of-seven Calder Cup Finals.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.