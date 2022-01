The Anaheim Ducks have claimed center Lucas Elvenes off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Elvenes, 22, has two goals and eight assists in 20 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights this season. An AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2019-20, Elvenes has totaled 20 goals and 62 assists for 82 points in 116 career AHL contests with Henderson and Chicago.

Originally a fifth-round pick by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Draft, Elvenes will report to the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.