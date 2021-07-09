Ducks hire Bouchard as head coach of Gulls

The Anaheim Ducks have named Joël Bouchard head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Bouchard, 47, joins the Ducks organization after spending the past three seasons as head coach of the Laval Rocket. He guided the Montreal Canadiens’ top affiliate to a record of 83-67-14-10, including a Canadian Division title in 2020-21.

“We want to thank Kevin Dineen for all he contributed the last two seasons. He was key in maintaining a winning environment in San Diego, including a difficult season during the pandemic,” said Ducks executive vice president/general manager Bob Murray. “The opportunity to bring in Joel Bouchard as head coach of our American Hockey League club was something that we could not pass up. Joel has a strong track record coaching and developing players at the professional, junior and international level. This is the primary focus for us, and Joel fits the bill perfectly.”

A native of Montreal, Bouchard spent seven seasons from 2011-18 as general manager of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), while also serving as head coach from 2014-18. In 272 games behind the Armada bench, he posted a 160-80-32 record, including consecutive QMJHL President Cup Finals appearances in 2017 and 2018. He also served as an assistant coach with the Montreal Junior of the QMJHL from 2008-11 before the franchise relocated to Blainville-Boisbriand in 2011.

Bouchard also served as the general manager of the Canadian National Junior Team for two years, assembling a roster that won a gold medal at the 2018 World Junior Championship and silver in the 2017 tournament.