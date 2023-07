The Colorado Eagles have signed forward D.J. Busdeker to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Busdeker skated in 56 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs last season, collecting four goals and nine assists for 13 points.

A 23-year-old native of Dexter, Mich., Busdeker has played 142 AHL games over three pro seasons, all with Rockford, and has totaled 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points. He has added one goal and two assists in 10 games during the Calder Cup Playoffs.