Eagles ink O’Brien to AHL pact

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Liam O’Brien to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

O’Brien joins the Eagles after spending his first six pro seasons in the Washington Capitals organization. The Halifax, N.S., native has appeared in 370 regular-season AHL games with the Hershey Bears, totaling 63 goals and 74 assists for 137 points along with 638 penalty minutes. He also tallied eight goals and five assists in 44 postseason games, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016, and was the Bears’ team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award in 2016-17.

Last season, O’Brien played 59 games for the Bears, notching 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points along with a career-best plus/minus rating of plus-14.

Undrafted out of the QMJHL, O’Brien originally signed with Washington on Oct. 6, 2014, and skated in 17 NHL games with the Capitals, picking up one goal and one assist.