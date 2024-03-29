Eagles punch ticket to 2024 postseason

The Colorado Eagles clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night as they earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to Abbotsford.

The Eagles have not missed a Calder Cup postseason since joining the AHL in 2018-19. Last spring, they swept Ontario in the first round before falling to the eventual conference champions from Coachella Valley, three games to two, in the division semifinals.

Colorado will be one of seven teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific Division; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.