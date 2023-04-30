Eagles take series lead with 1-0 OT win

Keaton Middleton scored 1:40 into overtime to give the Colorado Eagles a 1-0 win over Coachella Valley in Game 3 of their Pacific Division semifinal on Sunday evening.

The Eagles take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and will have a chance to close out the Firebirds when the teams meet in Game 4 on Wednesday.

With the teams skating four-on-four after coincidental minors late in regulation, Colorado gained the offensive zone and Josh Jacobs sent a shot wide from the left circle. Alex Galchenyuk collected the rebound off the end boards and found Middleton, whose wrister from the center point eluded Joey Daccord for the only goal of the game.

Jonas Johansson (2-0) earned the shutout victory with 29 saves, including 16 during a third period in which the Firebirds held a 16-5 advantage in shots.

Daccord (3-3) finished with 24 saves for Coachella Valley, which was shut out on home ice for the first time all season.

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 26 – Coachella Valley 6, COLORADO 2 | Recap

Game 2 – Thu., Apr. 27 – COLORADO 3, Coachella Valley 2 | Recap

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 30 – Colorado 1, COACHELLA VALLEY 0 (OT)

Game 4 – Wed., May 3 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 5 – Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

