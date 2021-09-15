Ferguson named GM of Roadrunners

The Arizona Coyotes have signed John Ferguson to a multi-year contract to serve as the club’s assistant general manager, as well as general manager of the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Ferguson joins the Coyotes from the Boston Bruins, where for the past seven years he served as the organization’s executive director of player personnel and general manager of the Providence Bruins (AHL). While with the Bruins, Ferguson scouted at the professional and amateur levels with an eye to adding both prospects and roster players to the team. He also served as an advisor in evaluating potential trades, signings, and other transactions. Providence won the Atlantic Division title in 2019-20 and 2020-21, and reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

A Montreal native, Ferguson previously served for six seasons as the director of pro scouting for the San Jose Sharks (2008-14), four-plus seasons as vice president and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs (2003-08), and six seasons as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations with the St. Louis Blues (1997-2003). He has also been both an amateur and professional scout for the Ottawa Senators.

In 2007, Ferguson served as a member of Team Canada’s management group at the 2007 IIHF World Championship in Russia. He collaborated with Steve Yzerman in selecting Canada’s unbeaten gold medal roster which was the youngest team to ever win a World Championship.

Ferguson played college hockey at Providence College where he served as an assistant captain and was an Academic All-American, and was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1985. He played four seasons at the AHL level with Sherbrooke, Peoria, Fredericton, and New Haven.