Firebirds clinch playoff berth

The Coachella Valley Firebirds clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night, securing a chance to defend their Western Conference championship.

A year after reaching the Calder Cup Finals in their inaugural season, the Firebirds sit atop the Pacific Division and own the second-best record in the entire league.

The top affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley will be one of seven teams to reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Pacific; the first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.