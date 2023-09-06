Firebirds sign defenseman Jones

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed defenseman Ryan Jones to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Jones appeared in 61 games for the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch last season, tallying three goals and nine assists for 12 points. He also played four Calder Cup Playoff games, recording one goal.

A fourth-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones has totaled eight goals and 26 assists for 34 points in 166 career AHL games over three pro seasons with Syracuse and Rochester.