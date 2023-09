The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed forward Patrick Curry to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Curry skated in 64 games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild last season, notching four goals and six assists for 10 points. He added an assist in two Calder Cup Playoff outings.

A native of Schaumburg, Ill., Curry has played 117 games over three AHL seasons with Iowa and Grand Rapids, totaling nine goals and nine assists.