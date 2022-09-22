Firebirds sign three

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have signed forward David Cotton and defensemen Jimmy Schuldt and Eddie Wittchow to American Hockey League contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Cotton spent last season with the Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves, recording seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 55 regular-season games.

In 81 AHL contests over two seasons with the Wolves, Cotton has totaled 21 goals and 16 assists. He was a sixth-round pick by Carolina in the 2015 NHL Draft and played four seasons at Boston College.

Schuldt skated in 61 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2021-22, recording five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. He also had a goal and three assists in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Entering his fourth pro season out of St. Cloud State University, Schuldt has played 151 games in the AHL with Rochester, Henderson and Chicago, recording 17 goals and 35 assists for 52 points.

Schuldt has played one game in the NHL, recording an assist for Vegas.

Wittchow tallied one goal and four assists in 48 AHL games with the Hershey Bears last season, his sixth pro campaign.

In 186 career AHL games with Hershey and Springfield, Wittchow has totaled 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points.

He was originally a sixth-round selection by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft and skated four years at the University of Wisconsin.