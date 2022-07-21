Flames ink Jones to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Ben Jones to a one-year, two-way contract.

Jones, 23, skated in 66 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2021-22, ranking second on the team in goals (25) and points (41). He also notched three power-play goals and two shorthanded tallies.

Jones made his NHL debut with Vegas in 2021-22 as well, appearing in two games.

A seventh-round pick by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft, Jones has appeared in 140 career AHL games with Henderson and Chicago, tallying 34 goals and 30 assists for 64 points.