Flames ink Ritchie to two-way contract

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ritchie collected two goals and four assists in 27 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He also skated in 12 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins, tallying two goals and two assists.

A second-round choice by Dallas in the 2011 NHL Draft, Ritchie won a Calder Cup championship with the Texas Stars in 2014 and has recorded 55 goals and 50 assists for 105 points in 153 regular-season AHL games with Texas and Providence.

In 268 NHL games with Dallas and Boston, Ritchie has notched 35 goals and 25 assists for 60 points.