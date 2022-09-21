News

Flames re-sign Ruzicka

by AHL PR
Photo: Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract.

The deal is two-way in 2022-23, and one-way in 2023-24.

Ruzicka skated in 16 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat last season, recording 11 goals and nine assists. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

A fourth-round choice by the Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft, Ruzicka notched five goals and five assists in 28 NHL games with Calgary in 2021-22.

In 98 games over parts of three AHL seasons, Ruzicka has totaled 32 goals and 36 assists for 68 points.

Related Posts

Firebirds to open home slate in Seattle, Everett
Wranglers sign defenseman Brook
Wranglers sign Sutter, four others
Calgary Wranglers to hit the ice this fall