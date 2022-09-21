Flames re-sign Ruzicka

The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract.

The deal is two-way in 2022-23, and one-way in 2023-24.

Ruzicka skated in 16 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat last season, recording 11 goals and nine assists. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

A fourth-round choice by the Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft, Ruzicka notched five goals and five assists in 28 NHL games with Calgary in 2021-22.

In 98 games over parts of three AHL seasons, Ruzicka has totaled 32 goals and 36 assists for 68 points.