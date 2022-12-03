Friday wrap: Petersen sharp in return to Reign

📝 With files from Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Friday night around the AHL:

ONTARIO 3, COLORADO 1

Cal Petersen, assigned to Ontario by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, made 27 saves to lead the Reign to a 3-1 win and snap the Eagles’ 11-game point streak. Petersen was making his first AHL appearance since Jan. 31, 2020. All of the scoring came in the first period, with Jordan Spence and Taylor Ward converting on the power play and Alan Quine adding an insurance goal for the Reign (11-6-0-1). Former Eagle T.J. Tynan had two assists for the second consecutive game. Rookie Ben Meyers scored his first career AHL goal for Colorado (13-5-1-0).

CALGARY 7, SAN DIEGO 3

The Wranglers scored four times in the first period en route to their third straight win. Calgary (12-6-1-0) has points in 11 of its last 12 (10-1-1-0) after a 2-5-0-0 start to the season. Eight skaters had multiple points for the Wranglers, led by Radim Zohorna with a goal and two assists. Martin Pospisil scored twice, and Matthew Phillips maintained his hold on the league scoring lead with two more points, including his AHL-best 14th goal. Jakob Pelletier recorded two assists to extend his scoring streak to 11 games (7g, 12a), longest in the league this season. Justin Kirkland notched a goal and an assist for the Gulls (6-15-0-0), who have dropped five in a row.

BELLEVILLE 6, SYRACUSE 4

Jarid Lukosevicius recorded his first AHL hat trick to send the Senators (9-9-1-0) to a 6-4 win over the Crunch. It was Belleville’s fifth win in its last six home outings. Lukosevicius, who entered the game with 18 goals in 118 career AHL games, scored twice 3:39 apart in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 Sens lead before tacking on the game-winning goal at 8:14 of the third. Matthew Boucher dished out three assists, and Antoine Bibeau made 35 saves for the win. Gemel Smith tallied a goal and an assist for the Crunch (7-8-2-2).

First hatty of the szn for the #Sens, courtesy of Jarid Lukosevicius 👌 Have a night, Luko❗️#ForTheB https://t.co/T7uBPvjnWj pic.twitter.com/RXjmz3RgB1 — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) December 3, 2022

COACHELLA VALLEY 1, HENDERSON 0

Austin Poganski broke a scoreless tie with 5:17 remaining in regulation to send the Firebirds (10-4-2-0) to their third straight win. Joey Daccord made 26 saves to earn the first shutout in franchise history, and his first in nearly three years. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots for the Silver Knights, who fell to 6-15-0-0.

TORONTO 4, UTICA 3

Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer notched two goals and an assist during the first period and the Marlies (12-6-1-0) regained possession of first place in the North Division with a win in Utica. Rookie Max Ellis scored his first pro goal for Toronto, and Joseph Woll made 19 saves in net. Nick Hutchison, Nolan Stevens and Tyler Wotherspoon scored for the Comets (6-7-3-1).

LEHIGH VALLEY 3, CHARLOTTE 2

Jordy Bellerive scored with 6:27 to go in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and sent the Phantoms (9-7-1-1) to the road win. Adam Brooks, back in the Lehigh Valley lineup for the first time since opening weekend, also scored in the third period, and Samuel Ersson shut the door with 32 saves for his sixth win in his last seven decisions. Riley Nash and Logan Hutsko scored for the Checkers (11-6-2-1).

ROCKFORD 4, SPRINGFIELD 2

Making their first appearance in New England since Dec. 1, 2007, the IceHogs (10-7-0-1) doubled up the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman each had a goal and an assist for Rockford, while Brett Seney’s three assists gave him 11 points in his last five outings. Alexey Toropchenko, assigned to Springfield on a conditioning loan from St. Louis, scored in his return to the T’birds.

TEXAS 4, GRAND RAPIDS 1

Riley Barber scored the winning goal in his return to Van Andel Arena, sending the Stars (10-7-2-2) to victory over the Griffins. Barber, who scored 48 goals in 81 games over two seasons with Grand Rapids from 2020-22, broke a 1-1 tie with 11:19 to play before Alex Petrovic and Riley Tufte (his second of the game) followed with insurance markers. Magnus Hellberg made 34 stops for the Griffins (8-10-1-0) to begin a conditioning assignment from Detroit.