Wranglers’ Gallant, Phantoms’ Wilson suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Nov. 26.

Gallant will miss Calgary’s games on Friday (Dec. 1) and Sunday (Dec. 3) at Henderson, and Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 vs. Manitoba.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game vs. Rochester on Nov. 25

Wilson will miss Lehigh Valley’s game on Friday (Dec. 1) at Hartford.