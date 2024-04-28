Garand larceny: Wolf Pack swipe series away from Checkers

Dylan Garand made 38 saves to lift the Hartford Wolf Pack into the division semifinals with a 3-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolf Pack, who were winless in five tries at Bojangles Coliseum this season after their Game 1 loss on Wednesday, grabbed back-to-back victories to set up a meeting with the rival Providence Bruins beginning Wednesday in Rhode Island.

Garand allowed only a 6-on-4 power-play goal by Brendan Perlini with 4:23 left in the game, stopping 12 shots in the first period, 15 in the second and 11 more in the third. The second-year pro stopped 106 of 111 shots in the series (.955) and now has a 1.72 GAA and a .942 save percentage in 11 career postseason starts.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored his first playoff goal 10:10 into the game to put Hartford up 1-0, a lead that held until former Checker Riley Nash provided an insurance marker 4:21 into the third.

Brett Berard scored shorthanded with 5:08 to play to make it 3-0. Berard and Nash tallied a goal and an assist each, and Mac Hollowell added two assists.

Magnus Hellberg, making his first start of the series, stopped 18 of 21 shots.

(Hartford wins series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 25 – CHARLOTTE 3, Hartford 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Hartford 3, CHARLOTTE 2 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Hartford 3, CHARLOTTE 1