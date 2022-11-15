Comets’ Geertsen suspended for six games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Utica Comets forward Mason Geertsen has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Syracuse on Nov. 12.

Geertsen was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 after receiving a game misconduct for leaving the bench for the purpose of starting an altercation.

Geertsen will miss Utica’s games Friday (Nov. 18) at Rochester; Saturday (Nov. 19) vs. Rochester; Nov. 23 vs. Belleville; Nov. 25 and 26 at Charlotte; and Nov. 30 vs. Laval.