Gordon earns 400th win as AHL head coach

Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Scott Gordon has become the sixth person in American Hockey League history with 400 career regular-season victories, reaching the milestone in the Phantoms’ 4-1 victory over the Hershey Bears in Allentown on Wednesday night.

Gordon, 58, joins San Jose Barracuda coach Roy Sommer (780) and AHL Hall of Famers Bun Cook (636), Frank Mathers (610), John Paddock (590) and John Anderson (424) in the exclusive 400-win club.

Gordon has spent parts of 12 seasons as head coach in Lehigh Valley and Providence. He won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award in 2007-08 as the AHL’s outstanding coach, and has led both the Phantoms (2018) and the Bruins (2008) to division titles.

A native of Brockton, Mass., Gordon finished the 2018-19 season as interim head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, and has also served as head coach of the New York Islanders (2008-11) and an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gordon played eight professional seasons as a goaltender from 1986-94, including 150 games in the AHL with the Halifax Citadels and New Haven Nighthawks.