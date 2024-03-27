Griffins clinch playoff berth

The Grand Rapids Griffins clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Cleveland Monsters at Van Andel Arena.

The two-time Calder Cup champion Griffins (2013, 2017) are heading to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Wednesday’s victory improved their streak of home games without a regulation loss to 17 straight (12-0-3-2).

The Griffins will be one of five teams to reach the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.