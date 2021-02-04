Griffins name Lashoff captain

The Grand Rapids Griffins have named defenseman Brian Lashoff as the 17th captain in franchise history.

Lashoff, 30, begins his 12th season in a Griffins uniform, having made his debut as 18-year-old on March 29, 2009 at Philadelphia. One of three players to be a part of Grand Rapids’ 2017 and 2013 Calder Cup championship teams, he played his 500th regular-season game with the Griffins on March 11, 2020 against Iowa, joining Travis Richards (655) as the only players to hit that milestone out of the 526 who suited up for Grand Rapids over its first 24 seasons.

“Brian has been an integral part of the success and culture that has been established in Grand Rapids, and we are excited and look forward to his continued positive impact on our organization and community as captain of the Griffins,” said Griffins head coach Ben Simon.

Lashoff’s 500 games rank first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club, and rank ninth in league history among one-team players.

Over those 500 games, Lashoff has contributed 25 goals and 81 assists for 106 points, to go with five goals and 15 assists in 75 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Lashoff’s resume also includes 136 games over parts of seven seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Albany, N.Y., native had previously served the Griffins as an alternate captain for six seasons (2012-13; 2015-20).