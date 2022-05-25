Griffins re-sign Lashoff, Spezia

The Grand Rapids Griffins have re-signed captain Brian Lashoff to a one-year contract and center Tyler Spezia to a two-year contract.

Lashoff enters his 13th pro season in 2022-23, spent entirely in the Detroit Red Wings organization. The defenseman made his pro debut as an 18-year-old with the Griffins in 2009 and has appeared in 580 regular-season games with the club, the most in the franchise’s AHL history and the fourth-most by any AHL player who has spent his entire career with one team.

A member of the Griffins’ Calder Cup championship teams in both 2013 and 2017, Lashoff has accumulated 31 goals and 94 assists for 125 points with Grand Rapids, including five goals and 11 assists in 67 games in 2021-22. He has also played 75 postseason games with the Griffins.

The Albany, N.Y., native, has served as the Griffins’ captain for the last two years. He has also played 136 games in the NHL with the Red Wings over parts of seven campaigns, totaling two goals and 13 assists.

Spezia set career highs with 13 goals, 22 assists and 35 points in 74 games for Grand Rapids in 2021-22, his fourth pro season. In 130 career AHL games, all with the Griffins, he has compiled 25 goals and 29 assists.

A native of Clinton Township, Mich., Spezia played four seasons at Bowling Green State University before turning pro in 2018.