Griffins sign Abdelkader to tryout

The Grand Rapids Griffins have signed left wing Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout contract.

A veteran of 739 National Hockey League games with the Detroit Red Wings, Abdelkader skated in 109 games with the Griffins over the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. The Muskegon, Mich., native was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2008-09.

Abdelkader earned a full-time spot with Detroit in 2010-11 and served as an alternate captain from 2016 to 2020. He totaled 106 goals and 146 assists for 252 points with the Wings, and added 13 points in 64 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Originally a second-round pick by the Red Wings in the 2005 NHL Draft, Abdelkader played three seasons at Michigan State University, winning a national championship in 2007. He also captained the United States’ entry in the 2014 and 2021 IIHF World Championships.