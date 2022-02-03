Griffins’ Verbeek named GM of Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have named Pat Verbeek their new general manager.

Verbeek joins the Ducks from the Detroit Red Wings, where he had been serving as GM of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Verbeek, 57, had spent three seasons with the Red Wings as assistant general manager (2019-22) following nine years with the Tampa Bay Lightning as director of professional scouting (2010-12) and later assistant GM and director of player personnel (2012-19).

As a player, Verbeek logged 521 goals and 1,063 points over a 1,424-game NHL career, spent with New Jersey, Hartford, the New York Rangers, Dallas and Detroit. He won the 1999 Stanley Cup championship with the Stars.