Gulls ink Lorito to AHL contract

The San Diego Gulls have signed forward Matt Lorito to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Lorito skated in 58 AHL games between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Toronto Marlies last season, recording nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points.

Entering his sixth pro season in 2020-21, Lorito is a two-time AHL All-Star (2017, 2018) and has appeared in 283 career regular-season AHL games with Albany, Grand Rapids, Bridgeport and Toronto, tallying 80 goals and 135 assists for 215 points. He also has 12 goals and 12 assists in 35 postseason games and won a Calder Cup with Grand Rapids in 2017.

Undrafted out of Brown University, Lorito has one assist in two career NHL games, played with Detroit in 2016-17.