Harrington signs deal with Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a one-year contract.

Harrington was signed to a professional tryout agreement with the Sharks on Sept. 9, and has recorded one goal in two preseason games thus far.

Harrington played 50 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season, tallying three goals and four assists for seven points. He added one assist in seven NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A 10th-year pro, Harrington has skated in 193 career games in the AHL with Cleveland, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points.

The native of Kingston, Ont., was originally a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2011 NHL Draft. In 210 career NHL contests with Pittsburgh, Toronto and Columbus, Harrington has recorded seven goals and 31 assists.

