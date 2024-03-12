Hockey sticks and lasso tricks for Monsters’ Clayton

by Caroline Halloran | AHL On The Beat

In professional sports, stories of players rising from unique backgrounds are common.

But few stories are as unique as that of Cole Clayton, a Strathmore, Alta., native who trades in his cowboy hat for a hockey helmet during the winter months and has become an indispensable asset for the Cleveland Monsters.

Clayton’s journey to the rink began with his time on his family’s farm, where he grew up with his two younger brothers. His childhood consisted of rural life with time spent tending to cows, working grain fields, driving tractors and learning the value of hard work and teamwork – qualities he later recognized as invaluable, especially on the ice.

Clayton loved that growing up on a farm meant he spent significant time outdoors with his family, but farming came with more than that.

“It makes you mentally tough because you see a lot of things that other people don’t get to see,” said the third-year Monsters defenseman. “It shows me the value of hard work and how to be a good teammate.”

Before joining the Monsters, Clayton took part in the Piikani Nation Youth Rodeo in 2017, winning the calf roping competition. In calf roping, the fastest rider to rope a calf, dismount their horse, place the calf on its side – or “flank” it – and tie its feet together wins.

Steer wrestling – in which a rider jumps off a moving horse, grabs a steer by the head and flips it over – is more dangerous, and while Clayton has stopped competing due to the risk of injury, he still connects with it through his brothers, who participate to this day.

Amidst the tranquility of farm life, Clayton developed another passion: hockey. As a Canadian, the sport runs in his blood. Clayton’s father played in his younger days and Cole’s family spent much of their time with his grandparents on an outdoor rink, so it’s clear that Clayton is right where he should be.

“Hockey’s been my first hobby, and I love it,” he said.

While he has played other sports like rugby in high school or golf for fun, nothing compares. His passion for hockey is evident and his contributions to the Monsters this season have been anything but modest. Clayton has taken on an increased role, playing more minutes on the penalty kill and continuing to gain the coaching staff’s trust.

“It’s taken a while and it’s a big step, but it has been a lot of fun,” said Clayton.

The 24-year-old Clayton has his sights set on being hard to play against, playing better defense, and executing during the penalty kill, while also working on his offensive game. In many ways, he finds it all ties back to his time on the farm.

“Being in a team environment when moving cows, my brothers, dad and I are working together to get the job done the right way,” he said. “It goes a long way. The harder you work, the easier the work is on the farm and it’s the same thing on the ice. If you work hard, you’ll be all right.”

Challenging moments have only added fuel to Clayton’s drive on and off the ice, facing setbacks that have transformed into stepping stones for growth.

“The biggest challenge so far in my career is being cut from my major junior team at 16,” Clayton said. “I went in the next year as a rookie and didn’t play a very significant role. It didn’t sit well with me. I went back, played hard, and after that, it has gone up from there.

“There have been ups and downs all the way through, but it has become that much more rewarding.”

Clayton’s presence is a testament to the spirit of the camaraderie that defines hockey according to his teammates.

“It’s great playing with him,” said defenseman Billy Sweezey, Clayton’s teammate for the last three seasons. “He plays hard, does everything the right way, and you know what you are going to get from him every night.”

When Clayton is not on the ice, he enjoys being on the links for a round of golf, spending time with his teammates, fueling up on chicken parmesan or steak, and listening to country music legend George Strait. His cowboy personality shines through away from the rink, motivating teammates like Sweezey who describes Clayton as personable, funny, charismatic and a positive presence.

As Clayton continues to carve his path in professional hockey, his story serves as a reminder that with passion, hard work, teamwork and a hint of lasso trickery, dreams can come true. But when he laces up his hockey skates, deep down he’ll always prefer his cowboy boots.