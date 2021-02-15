Hurricanes acquire Warsofsky, Korshkov

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman David Warsofsky and forward Egor Korshkov from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk.

Warsofsky has been assigned to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, where his older brother Ryan is head coach.

Warsofsky, entering his 10th pro season in 2020-21, served as captain of the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season and played 51 games, tallying 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points. He was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade on Aug. 25, 2020.

The native of Marshfield, Mass., has appeared in 454 career games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Colorado, San Antonio and Providence, totaling 55 goals and 178 assists for 233 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2017.

A fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2008 NHL Draft, Warsofsky has two goals and nine assists in 55 career NHL outings.

Korshkov, 24, is currently playing with Lokomotiv Yaroslav in the KHL. He spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, collecting 16 goals and nine assists for 25 points in 44 games. He also made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs, scoring a goal at Buffalo on Feb. 16, 2020.

The Novosibirsk, Russia, native was drafted by Toronto in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.