Hurricanes sign Comtois

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Max Comtois to a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Comtois, 25, has played 45 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season, recording 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points.

Originally a second-round selection by Anaheim in the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois has appeared in 210 games in the NHL with the Ducks, posting 38 goals and 48 assists for 86 points. He set career highs in goals (16), assists (17) and points (33) during the 2020-21 season.