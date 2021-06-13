Hurricanes sign Gelinas to one-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Eric Gelinas to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Gelinas has spent the last three seasons in Europe, playing for Bratislava Slovan (KHL) and Rogle BK Angelholm (SHL). His most recent North American action came in 2017-18, when he tallied 13 goals and 13 assists in 64 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

In 236 AHL contests with Laval, San Antonio and Albany, Gelinas has recorded 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points.

Originally a second-round draft pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2009, Gelinas has appeared in 189 NHL games with New Jersey and Colorado, totaling 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points.