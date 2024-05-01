IceHogs roll in Game 2, even series

Mike Hardman recorded two goals and an assist to lead Rockford to a 5-1 win over Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday night.

The IceHogs evened the teams’ best-of-five Central Division semifinal at one game apiece. The Griffins host Game 3 on Friday.

Rockford spotted their hosts a 1-0 lead in Game 2, then fired off the final five goals – including a 2-for-2 showing on the power play.

Ethan Del Mastro scored 55 seconds after Austin Czarnik had gotten the Griffins on the board first, and Hardman deflected Rem Pitlick’s shot just before the horn to give Rockford the lead at the first intermission.

Michal Teply netted his second goal of the series at 1:25 of the second period, and Luke Philp tacked on a goal and an assist during the third.

Drew Commesso stopped 27 of 28 shots in his playoff debut, helping Rockford win a Game 2 for the first time ever after having lost Game 1 of a series (1-8).

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Grand Rapids 3, ROCKFORD 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Wed., May 1 – Rockford 5, GRAND RAPIDS 1

Game 3 – Fri., May 3 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 4 – Sun., May 5 – Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 10 – Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern