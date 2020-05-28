Introducing the Henderson Silver Knights

The announcement was made during a one-hour special airing on KSNV-TV in Las Vegas and on the Golden Knights’ Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Thursday night that their new AHL franchise will be known as the Henderson Silver Knights .

“Today is a momentous day for our organization, the City of Henderson and the entire Southern Nevada community. After years of planning and preparation, we finally get to welcome the Henderson Silver Knights home,” said Golden Knights chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “When we started our initial ticket drive to bring hockey to Vegas and create the team we now know as the Golden Knights, it was obvious this community had all the makings of a great hockey city. That being said, the passion and enthusiasm our fans have shown us over the past three years is greater than anything we could have imagined. Now our fans can watch more hockey right in their backyard and keep a close eye on our players’ journeys as they advance through our ranks with the intention of achieving the ultimate goal: Becoming a Vegas Golden Knight.”

THE STORY BEHIND THE LOGO DESIGN

In medieval civilization, the armored warhorse was synonymous with strength, endurance and fearlessness during battle. The armored warhorse helped establish knights as the undisputed epitome of the warrior class.

The knight on horseback is one of the most intimidating symbols of its time. A truly fearsome opponent, the knight on horseback embraced the mentality of always advancing and never retreating.

The horse played a vital role in a knight’s quest to become elite, assisting in the knight’s training, skill advancement and overall development. As the primary affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights hold an identical position: Assisting in every aspect of the knight’s quest to become an elite warrior.

If you look closely, you’ll see that the horse’s armor in the primary logo creates the letter “H” for Henderson. We are proud to be the first pro sports team to call Henderson home and our team will wear the emblem with honor.

The golden eyes pay homage to the parent club in Vegas. The eyes of the Silver Knights are always focused on advancing to the level of the Golden Knights.

There are 20 links of chainmail and 21 rivets on the horse’s armor, which represent the team’s inaugural 20-21 season.

Flanking the Henderson Silver Knights wordmark are silver and golden spurs. The spur was gifted to the knight when he gained knighthood and was used to drive the warhorse forward into battle.

Known as the Silver State, Nevada is home to the largest wild horse population in the United States. Both of these facts are referenced on the back of the state quarter.

The three primary colors of the Henderson Silver Knights are silver, gold and black.

More information can be found on the team’s website, www.hendersonsilverknights.com.

ARENA INFORMATION

The Silver Knights will play their home games during the 2020-21 AHL season at the Orleans Arena, located at the Orleans Hotel and Casino. Along with their partners at Boyd Gaming, the Henderson Silver Knights will create a memorable, best-in-class fan experience in one of the leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities in the nation.

On May 19, 2020 the City of Henderson approved a project agreement with SK Arena, LLC (SK Arena), an affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, to advance the design and construction of an indoor event venue to replace the Henderson Pavilion. The reimagination of the Henderson Pavilion will serve as the permanent home of the Henderson Silver Knights once construction is completed.