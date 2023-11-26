Islanders, Devils complete trade

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Tyce Thompson.

Durandeau, 24, has recorded one goal and three assists in 12 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders this season. The fifth-year pro has competed in 179 career AHL games with Bridgeport, totaling 49 goals and 63 assists for 112 points.

A sixth-round pick by the Islanders in the 2017 NHL Draft, Durandeau made his NHL debut last season and appeared in four games with New York.

Thompson, 24, has tallied five assists in 15 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season, his third pro campaign. In 98 career AHL contests with Utica and Binghamton, Thompson has registered 15 goals and 35 assists for 50 points.

New Jersey’s fourth-round choice in the 2019 NHL Draft, Thompson has also tallied one assist in 11 career NHL games with the Devils.