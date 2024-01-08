Islanders sign Twarynski to AHL deal

The Bridgeport Islanders have signed forward Carsen Twarynski to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Twarynski returns to North America after playing 27 games for Vienna in the ICE Hockey League. He spent the 2022-23 season with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, recording 17 goals and nine assists in 71 regular-season games before adding five goals and three assists in 26 postseason contests.

A third-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2016 NHL Draft, Twarynski has collected 40 goals and 42 assists in 249 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley. He has also skated in 22 NHL games with the Flyers, recording one goal.