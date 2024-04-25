Late Lockwood strike gives Game 1 to Checkers

Will Lockwood scored a shorthanded goal with 3:14 to go in regulation, breaking a tie and lifting the Charlotte Checkers to a 3-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack in Game 1 of their Atlantic Division first-round series on Thursday night.

The best-of-three series continues Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.

On the winning goal, Skyler Brind’Amour forced a turnover in the neutral zone and found Lockwood, who lifted a backhand over former teammate Dylan Garand for his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal. Lockwood played 17 regular-season games and nine postseason contests for Hartford last season.

Zac Dalpe scored a power-play goal in the first period and Rasmus Asplund added an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation.

Former Checker Riley Nash scored the only goal for Hartford 8:15 into the game. Charlotte has allowed a total of 11 goals in nine games against the Wolf Pack this season.

Spencer Knight stopped 22 of 23 shots to earn the win. Garand finished with 38 saves for Hartford.

(Charlotte leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 25 – CHARLOTTE 3, Hartford 1

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 27 – Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 28 – Hartford at Charlotte, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern